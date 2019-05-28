

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say golfers at a Milton golf course had to abruptly halt their game on Monday afternoon after an impaired driver drove onto the course and sent people scurrying to safety.

According to police, a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Acton earlier in the day was spotted crashing into parked cars at the Greystone Golf Course.

Investigators say the man also drove into the path of golf carts, forcing golfers to flee.

The driver eventually left the golf course but got caught in heavy rush hour traffic nearby and was stopped and arrested by an officer in the area.

Police say when he provided a breath sample he blew more than twice the legal limit.

“There were no injuries and no damage to golf course sustained. The incident is still under investigation and the exact number of parked vehicles hit and a dollar amount of damage is yet to be established,” Halton Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A 26-year-old Pickering man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor-vehicle, impaired concentration, and dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle.

He has been released on a promise to appear and his first court appearance is scheduled for June 17.