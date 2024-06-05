A second man has died following a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday evening.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that they have “information that another individual has died in hospital” and that an autopsy will be conducted.

“We can’t confirm that it’s a homicide and related to the shooting until that is complete,” Const. Ashley Visser said in a written statement.

Police have not released the identity of the second victim.

Speaking to reporters from the scene of the shooting, outside North Albion Collegiate Institute near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, the man's mother-in-law Sophia Dunn said that he is 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs.

Dunn said that she had chatted and joked with Gibbs and her daughter on Tuesday night at St. Michael's Hospital.

She told CP24 that she learned late this morning that her son-in-law passed away. Gibbs, she said, was slated to undergo surgery on Thursday on his right leg.

"I never expected this. It's shocking. ... My heart is so heavy right now," she said while fighting back tears.

"An innocent guy, they just took him away for nothing. ... Nobody should die like that. ... I feel pain, angry. I hope they catch those snipers because they took an innocent life again."

Dunn said that Gibbs, who was a father of five boys and one girl, had only just returned to Canada after spending time in Jamaica with his youngest child, a daughter who was less than a year old.

"He's just gone too soon. The baby didn't even touch one years old yet," she said tearfully.

"There's no more words to say. He's just gone."

Remembered as a kind person who loved to laugh and cook, Gibbs was sitting with friends playing dominoes when gunshots rang out striking him at least three times in the leg. He would have turned 47 in July, Dunn said.

Gibbs was one of five men who were hit by gunfire that night.

All part of the same soccer team, the victims were hanging out after playing soccer when two male suspects in a newer-model, black or blue pick-up truck pulled up, exited the vehicle, and fired up to 50 shots, Toronto police said.

Delroy “George” Parkes, a 61-year-olld husband, father, and grandfather, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died there a short time later.

The four others sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During a news conference that day, Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters that one of the surviving victims suffered “serious, life-altering” injuries, while the other three were being treated for gunshot wounds.

THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

On Tuesday, a police source with direct knowledge of the homicide investigation told CP24 that the shooting may have been random and that a vehicle of interest has been seized.

CP24 has also obtained surveillance video of a vehicle that could be linked to the shooting.

In the clip, a pickup truck is seen crashing into a parked car, and seconds later, a police cruiser appears and stops at the scene. Officers get out of the cruiser and shouts at the occupants of the pickup to put their hands up as they run away.

The crash happened approximately four kilometres away from the mass shooting.

The police source told CP24 that investigators have not determined the vehicle's connection to the incident, but it is considered a vehicle of interest as it matches the suspect vehicle.

Since the shooting, Toronto police have increased the number of officers in Rexdale area and have set up a command post in the community. They continue to canvas the neighbourhood for both witnesses and video surveillance footage.