A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.

A news release issued Tuesday by Niagara police said the incident took place just after 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at a residential address near Central and Lynnwood avenues in Grimsby, Ont.

Police were called to the residence after a witness reported a fight had occurred between two males, the release said.

Responding officers located a woman, 41, suffering from “serious injuries consistent with having been stabbed,” police said. The woman and suspect were known to one another, they said.

The woman was transported to hospital where she remains in stable but serious condition.

Investigators said the two men fighting were determined to have been the suspect and a “Good Samaritan” who heard the attack and came to the victim’s aid.

Allan Timko, 70, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He was remanded into custody during an appearance at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Sunday.

Members of the public who wish to provide information about the incident anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.