Goodbye Pfizer, hello Comirnaty: top COVID-19 vaccines renamed in Canada
Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 16, 2021 12:30PM EDT
OTTAWA - Health Canada announced the Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been given new names.
New brand names for the vaccines have been approved at the request of the drug companies.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been dubbed Comirnaty, which the company says represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.
The Moderna vaccine will go by SpikeVax and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.
Health Canada points out the vaccines themselves are not changing - only the names are.
The new names are already being used for promotional purposes in the EU and the United States.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.