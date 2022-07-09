

The Canadian Press





Businesses and government agencies say they've largely restored service after a widespread Rogers network outage.

Multiple police forces say 911 services are able to receive calls again after the more than 15-hour-long outage paralyzed phone networks across much of Canada.

The city of Montreal says its 311 information line is back up and running, while the Correctional Service of Canada says telecom services at several parole offices and an Ontario prison have now been restored.

But Toronto's Scarborough Health Network, which had asked on-call staff and doctors to come in at the height of Friday's outage, says its communications services have not been restored.

Interac issued a statement earlier in the day saying debit transactions have resumed.

Their statement came shortly after Rogers said it had restored service for the "vast majority" of its customers as of this morning and was working to bring the rest back online.