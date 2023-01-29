

The Canadian Press





A new session at the House of Commons begins Monday, and both the government and the Opposition have identified their main concerns.

With inflation on everyone's mind, the Conservatives say a clear opportunity exists for leader Pierre Poilievre to highlight the worries Canadians have about the economy and possible recession this year.

As for the governing Liberals, they say the plan is to continue working with the New Democrats on issues like expanding dental care, which they say will have a direct impact on Canadians.