

Erika Ibrahim, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Office of the Secretary to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon confirms says its internal network was breach ed through unauthorized access.

In a statement Thursday, the office said it is working with experts and “pursuing further network improvements” as needed and that the nature and scope of the breach is still being investigated.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is involved in the investigation and the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General said it acted immediately to “strengthen its network.”

The office said that personal information of “all who work and interact with” the office is a priority.

The privacy commissioner's office has also been told of the breach .

Vito Pilieci, a spokesman for the privacy commissioner, said in an email Thursday that it doesn't have jurisdiction over the Governor General's office because it is not subject to the Privacy Act.

However, they “welcome the opportunity to engage with the Governor General's office and to offer any support and advice they request,” Pilieci said.

Ian McCowan became secretary to the Governor General in February 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.