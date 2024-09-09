A Grade 12 student at Scarborough’s Agincourt Collegiate Institute was rushed to a trauma centre on Monday morning after his head was grazed by a bullet in what police are calling a "targeted" shooting.

The incident happened in the east end of the school's parking lot near Glen Watford Drive at around 11:50 a.m.

Police said officers arrived at the school, near Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from minor injuries.

Insp. Richard Harris, of 42 Division, later told reporters at the scene that the teen's injuries are non-life-threatening and that he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He also noted that no other injuries have been reported.

One suspect was seen leaving the area on foot in an eastbound direction on Rural Road, Harris said.

Police say that it appears that the suspect and victim were known to one another, though the motive for the shooting is not immediately clear.

Police are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for video footage and witnesses.

“It is quite concerning. Whenever senseless incidents of violence take place on school property it is concerning not only to the families but also to the police as well,” Harris said.

“But I do want to let the public know that we will not stop and the fine members of the (Integrated) Gun and Gang Task Force and the centralized shooting team are well underway with the investigation of this.”

The Toronto District School Board said that school, which has about 1,400 students, was placed under lockdown due to the investigation. That order was then lifted at around 3 p.m.

At least three neighbouring schools were also locked down, but have since reopened.

Police are searching for one suspect at this time.

He is described as a Black male, 16 to 18 years old with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie with multiple zippers and dark pants. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," Harris said.

A large police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.