A grandfather from Pickering, Ont. thought his grandson was joking after learning he won a Lotto Max draw in December.

Mahendren Krishnapillai, 69, scored a $100,000 prize by matching six of seven Encore numbers in the Dec. 1 Lotto max draw.

“I showed my grandson my ticket and he scanned it on his phone. When he told me I won, I said, ‘Get out of here!’ and thought he was joking,” Krishnapillai told OLG.

“He laughed and said, ‘Grandpa, I’m not lying – $100,000!’”

After learning he really did win, Krishnapillai said he couldn’t sleep for days because he was too excited by it.

“I kept staring at my ticket all day and night!”

With his winnings, Krishnapillai says he plans to buy a house.

“It’s a life-changing moment,” he said. “I keep crying tears of pure joy. It’s a blessing to win.”

The winning ticket was bought at Ins Market on Bass Pro Mills Drive in Concord, Ont.