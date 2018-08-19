

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his grandmother in Etobicoke on Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:30 p.m. and subsequently found two women suffering from obvious trauma.

One woman, identified as the caregiver of the elderly woman's husband, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second woman, later identified as 84-year-old Elena Marcucci, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing.

The suspect, identified by police as Micahel Colastosti, of Toronto, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He appeared in court on Sunday and has been remanded into custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.