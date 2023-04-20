The world’s most famous eater is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rogers Centre when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Chicago White Sox next week.

Joey Chestnut, the world hotdog eating record holder, will be in Toronto on Tuesday to toss the first pitch as part of the festivities for the first ‘Loonie Dogs Night’ of the year.

The long-standing tradition is back this season, and fans will be able to purchase $1 hotdogs at every Tuesday home game.

“Last season, Blue Jays fans consumed a staggering 444,854 Loonie Dogs over 13 games,” the Jays said in a Thursday press release.

And when it comes to consuming hotdogs, no one in the world is better than Chestnut.

He consumed an incredible 76 hotdogs and buns in under 10 minutes in July of 2021 to set the world record.

The Hot Dog King himself!



Joey Chestnut will be at our FIRST Loonie Dogs Night pres. by @Schneiders �� — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 20, 2023

He’s won the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest seven straight times, and has come out on top in 15 of the last 16 years.

Prior to the game, Chestnut will also be available for a fan photo op, the team says.

Following their three game series against the White Sox next week, the Jays will play a three-game weekend series against the Seattle Mariners.

The first 15,000 fans that enter Rogers Centre for Friday’s game will receive a ‘George Springer New Blue Replica Jersey’ – the first jersey giveaway of the season.