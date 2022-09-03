

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The six candidates vying for leadership of the federal Greens pledged to bring new life to the party following a dark period of policy disputes and personality clashes that culminated in last year's resignation of former leader Annamie Paul.

A virtual campaign launch Saturday saw the candidates promise to build the Greens through grassroots interactions with Canadians that focus on core values of strong environmental and social justice policies.

The Greens currently hold two seats in the House of Commons, Mike Morrice in Kitchener-Centre and former leader Elizabeth May in Saanich-Gulf Islands.

May, who is running in the leadership race on a joint ticket with crisis expert Jonathan Pedneault, says she wants to lead a party that pushes hard against the federal Liberals and New Democrats, who she says are now on “cruise control” with regards to environmental policies.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron, Simon Gnocchini-Messier and Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also candidates in the contest the party bills as the “amazing Canadian leadership race.”

The Greens will use a ranked ballot system to choose the new leader in two rounds of voting this October and November.

“We need to have more Greens in Parliament, and as one of two members of the Green caucus currently I know that that starts with having really strong leadership,” Morrice said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2022.