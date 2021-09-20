

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has lost her third bid for a seat in Toronto Centre as early results show the party leading in two other ridings.

Paul had seen a swell of support in last year's byelection, when she drew 33 per cent of the vote and came in second behind Liberal Marci Ien.

But that support appeared to deflate today, with Paul appearing to finish fourth.

Toronto Centre is considered a Liberal stronghold, and the federal Greens have yet to elect a candidate in Ontario.

Early results show the party appearing to pull ahead in Kitchener Centre and Saanich-Gulf Islands.

Paul acknowledged during the campaign that infighting within Green ranks -- which included a failed attempt to oust her weeks before the election was called -- has helped erode the party's support at the polls.

The party requires a vote on the leader within six months of an election, making Paul's position even more precarious following tonight's vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.