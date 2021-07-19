

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Green party has confirmed a planned non-confidence vote against leader Annamie Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members.

In a short statement posted to the party website today, the Greens say no further non-confidence motions against Paul will be proposed by the current federal council or before a party convention is held.

Yesterday sources told The Canadian Press that the council had called off the imminent threat to Paul's leadership, but the terms of the decision remained unclear.

The change appears to keep Paul insulated from an ouster until a likely federal election in the coming months, as the party council -- its governing body -- will turn over on Aug. 20 and no general meeting is on the immediate horizon.

Despite the retreat by party executives who have clashed openly with Paul, tensions remain as Greens struggle to pitch an agenda that has been overshadowed by months of internal strife.

Paul is slated to hold an afternoon news conference in Toronto Centre, the riding she hopes to win for the first time following two unsuccessful attempts.

