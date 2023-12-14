

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A House of Commons committee has decided that Greg Fergus should stay in his job as Speaker, but he should apologize again and reimburse Parliament for using its resources to make a video that was shown at a partisan event.

In a report released Thursday, the procedure and House affairs committee also says there should be clear guidelines for future Speakers about the impartiality of their role.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have called for Fergus to resign over a video in tribute to the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberals, and renewed those calls today.

Fergus shot the video in his office while wearing his ceremonial robes, and it was played at the provincial party's recent leadership convention. The Speaker later said he didn't know it would be used that way.

“Today, an expectation exists among members of the House, and the wider public, that the Speaker's duties ought to be carried out with scrupulous impartiality and independence,” the committee said in its report.

“The Speaker must be fair and impartial.”

The committee's report does not say how much Fergus should pay to reimburse Parliament, and the official Opposition says the House of Commons has no authority to oppose a fine.

Conservative and Bloc Quebecois members of the committee say the sanctions laid out in the report don't go far enough, and have called on Fergus to resign his post.

In an addendum to the report, the Conservative members of the committee called into question Fergus's explanation about the video and said the penalties recommended by the committee are meaningless.

“Even if there was authority to impose a fine, no amount of money could restore the trust and good-will required for Mr. Fergus to be able to do his job,” the Conservatives wrote.

The Bloc also expressed a lack of faith in Fergus's judgment and impartiality.

“The Bloc Quebecois had a right to expect that the Speaker would behave thoughtfully and beyond reproach, and that he would make decisions free from any appearance of bias. The result was the Bloc members' irreversible loss of confidence in the Speaker,” the Bloc committee members wrote in their own addendum.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould said in a press conference Thursday that her party did not feel Fergus's actions were a “resignable offence,” but that they would look at the committee's recommendations closely.

All members of Parliament are expected to vote on the report at a later date.

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer, who raised the initial question of privilege about Fergus's video, has also asked the House for a vote of non-confidence in Fergus. It is not clear when either vote will happen.

CBC News reported Thursday that the board of internal economy ordered Scheer to reimburse Parliament $500 earlier this fall.

The board had investigated a complaint accusing Scheer of using his parliamentary office to make a video in support of a Conservative candidate who was seeking nomination for a byelection.

Conservative MP Arpan Khanna won that nomination and the byelection. CBC reported that Khanna appears to have later claimed the $500 as a campaign expense.

In the meantime, Scheer tried to bring more evidence of Fergus's partisan activity to MPs on Thursday, showing the House a printout of a photo of Fergus and Liberal MP Sophie Chatel posted on Instagram on Nov. 18.

In the photo, a smiling Fergus, wearing a suit and flower-patterned tie, posed next to Chatel and Andre Fortin, a Liberal member of the Quebec national assembly, at an event.

“This week, I had the privilege of participating in a remarkable event in the company of my colleague Greg Fergus. In this time when the political sphere is in full swing, supporting our colleagues is crucial,” Chatel's caption read.

The Liberals have asked to see the photo before making a decision.

New Democrat House leader Peter Julian told reporters and MPs that Scheer took part in three partisan fundraisers starting shortly after he was named Speaker in 2011.

“Andrew Scheer did the same kind of partisan fundraising after his election as Speaker. I didn't think it was acceptable for Andrew Scheer, I don't think it's acceptable for Mr. Fergus.”

Julian said there will not be another strike for Fergus.

“From now on, you cannot have the Speaker engaged in partisan activity,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.