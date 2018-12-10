

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Grief counsellors are on-hand at a high school in Mississauga this morning as students return to class for the first time since one of their classmates was found dead in an alleged killing.

The body of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin was found in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Driver-Martin’s body was found with obvious signs of trauma. Peel police have not said how he died, but they have described his alleged killing as “senseless.”

The teen had been a student at Clarkson Secondary School for just a few months before his death. However students and staff have said he was well-liked.

“Today classes are going to continue as they normally would,” Carla Pereira, Director of Communication at Peel District School Board told CP24. “However at the start of those morning sessions we’re going to be delivering the official news of Riley’s passing to his classmates and to others at the school and indicating that there are going to be grief counsellors and social workers in the building today to support if they wish for someone to talk to.”

She said a book of condolence will also be on-hand so that students can write messages to Driver-Martin’s family.

A memorial for Driver-Martin is also set to be held at Clarkson Community Centre in Mississauga Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Two brothers are facing charges in connection with Driver-Martin’s death.

Nicholas Mahabir was arrested Friday night. His brother Mark Mahabir turned himself in to police late Saturday night.

Both men have been charged with second-degree murder.

Nicholas Mahabir’s lawyer confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the brothers are two of three fraternal triplets.

Police have not said what the motive might have been for the alleged killing.