

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first grocery store worker locally known to have contracted the virus.

In a statement, Loblaw CEO Galen Weston said that the company became aware of the confirmed case at their store on Gibb Street on Monday and immediately took the step of closing in order to conduct a thorough cleaning.

Weston said that staff are also working with local public health authorities to “investigate the colleague’s recent shifts and direct contacts” during that time.

“Today, we have our first confirmed case, in a single store, where a colleague from our Real Canadian Superstore on Gibb St. in Oshawa, Ontario, tested positive. As

you’d expect, we are staying close to the situation and to his family,” he said. “At this time, health authorities continue to assure us that the risk of grocery shopping is low, but we must all take care. We‘re counting on you to help by giving our colleagues and each other lots of space.”

Weston said while “there are all kinds of rumours flying around about cases in our stores,” this is the first involving an employee at one of the company’s roughly 2,500 stores.

He said that officials have already notified all store employees about the confirmed case and have also taken the additional step of emailing “thousands of individual customers who used their PC Optimum account in that particular location” and can therefore be traced.

He said that going forward, Loblaw will also close any store where there may be a confirmed case in order to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfecting that goes above and beyond the advanced daily cleaning protocols already in place due to COVID-19.

“We know communities consider us an essential service right now, but we ask for your patience as we will remain closed for as long as it takes to deep-clean, or on the advice of public health,” he said.