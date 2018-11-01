

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario Safety League is renewing its calls for a coroner’s review into fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles, in the wake of a fiery crash on Highway 407 on Wednesday that claimed the lives of two men.

The idea was first proposed following a deadly 14-vehicle wreck that occurred on Highway 400 near Barrie exactly one year ago today. The then-Liberal government did not act on the request, but now the Ontario Safety League is bringing the idea forward again, this time following a collision that sparked a massive tanker truck fire in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 407 near Dufferin Street on Wednesday afternoon.

“You have safety organizations, transportation companies and municipalities who are all being impacted by these crashes and we don’t seem to be able to determine why,” Ontario Safety League President and CEO Brian Patterson told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “I think the coroner is in a unique position to pull together the best and brightest and advise the government without fear or favour on what the best practices could be.”

Patterson said that the company that operates the tanker truck involved in Wednesday’s crash has an “exemplary” record and spends “a lot of time making sure their vehicles are safe.”

He said that a coroner’s review into recent fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles on 400-series highways could provide answers on how to improve safety and reduce the frequency of the collisions.

He said some of the ideas that have been suggested in the past include “restricting tractor trailers to the right lane and better testing and checking of drivers once they are on the road.”

“I spoke to the minister of community safety last night and I think he is very open to it,” Patterson said.

Ontario Provincial Police have previously raised concerns about the number of fatal collisions involving commercial vehicles.

In July, the OPP said that accidents involving transport trucks were up 37.5 per cent from the same time one year previous.