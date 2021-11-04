

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says a biopsy has shown a growth in his throat was cancerous.

In a statement Thursday, he said his prognosis is good and he expects to make a full recovery.

He will begin radiation treatment in the next couple of weeks, which he said will end in late December.

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the health-care team for all the support I've received,” Horgan said in his statement.

Horgan said he plans to participate virtually in briefings, cabinet meetings, and other important meetings like the Council of the Federation set for next month.

He said Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, whom Horgan appointed deputy premier last month after he announced the biopsy surgery, will attend in-person events on his behalf. Other cabinet members will also attend events for him.

Horgan, 62, was diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 40s, but underwent successful treatment.

He said last month he noticed a lump on his neck, which required a biopsy last Friday.

Farnworth has said he expected to attend briefings and meetings on the premier's behalf, and will assist in whatever way is required. Farnworth, the NDP's house leader, was first elected to the legislature in 1991.

Horgan said he wants the public to be confident in the guidance Farnworth will provide in his absence.

Interim B.C. Liberal Leader Shirley Bond offered Horgan best wishes for a successful outcome in his treatment.

The New Democrats recently marked one year since they won a majority government. Horgan first became premier in June 2017 after forming a minority government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.