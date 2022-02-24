Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area are being advised to use extra caution on the roads over the next day, with winter weather expected to move in on the region Thursday night.

A winter weather travel advisory is currently in effect from Environment Canada for the greater Toronto area and most of southern Ontario.

“A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region tonight into Friday morning,” Environment Canada said Thursday. “The Friday morning commute will likely be impacted due to snow falling heavily at times.”

According to the advisory, The GTA is set to see 5 to 10 cm of snow between Thursday night and Friday morning, with local blowing snow and snowfall which may be heavy at times.

Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared for the snowstorm to have a “significant impact” on the morning commute.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the agency said. “Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Metrolinx issued a reminder to GO Transit customers Thursday to check their schedules for possible delays.

“We wanted to remind our customers to plan ahead and check online for more detailed information regarding potential GO bus and train delays or cancellations,” Metrolinx said. “If customers must travel, please check the schedules ahead of time at gotransit.com.”

Temperatures are also expected to remain frigid over the next few days. A high of -4 C is expected in Toronto Thursday, feeling more like -14 with the windchill.

A high of just -3 C is expected on Friday, along with a low of -8 C.