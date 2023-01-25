The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is preparing for a winter wallop as a large snow storm bears down on the region.

Toronto and much of southern Ontario are under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.

“A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area beginning early this afternoon. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries Thursday morning,” the warning reads.

According to the weather agency, the storm could dump 15 to 20 cm on the city between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, making for a potentially messy afternoon commute.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said. “Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

Toronto sat at around -1 C early Wednesday, feeling more like -4 with the wind chill. The temperature is expected to hover around zero for much of the day. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 kilometres are expected this afternoon.

The TTC said there could be service changes due to winter weather.

Metrolinx said that GO trains will be operating on a reduced and adjusted schedule “to ensure reliability and safety for passengers.”

The agency said customers could experience delays.

“Customers should take extra care while travelling, give themselves extra travel time and plan ahead,” Metrolinx said.

Pearson International Airport also advised travellers to leave themselves extra time to get to the airport and to check their flight status before heading out.

The impending storm has also led to some school bus cancellations in the region. School buses are running for public and Catholic schools in Toronto, however.