

Web Staff, CP24.com





GTA attractions and landmarks announce plans for reopening

CN Tower: The CN Tower’s observation decks will re-open to the public on July 15. Timed entry tickets go on sale online on July 1. All visitors will be required to wear face coverings.

Ripley’s Aquarium: The aquarium will reopen on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with tickets sold online only with a pre-arranged time of entry.

Toronto Zoo: The Zoo will reopen Saturday, June 27 with online ticket sales only and a pre-arranged reservation system for entry. Guests will walk on a one-way path, and face coverings will be encouraged and mandatory to enter any buildings.

Art Gallery of Ontario: The Art Gallery of Ontario opens on July 2 for members and July 23 for the general public.

Canada’s Wonderland: Will remain closed until further notice.

Royal Ontario Museum: The ROM says it will announce a reopening date sometime later in June.

Casa Loma: Liberty Entertainment Group has not yet announced a date for the historic castle’s reopening, but says any online tickets sold will be honoured for up to six months after the site resumes operations.

Allan Gardens Conservatory: The conservatory remains closed for visitors.

Black Creek Pioneer Village: Remains closed until further notice.

Bata Shoe Museum: Remains closed until further notice.