GTA basketball coach charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teen player
Richard Chong, 35, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was a player on his basketball team. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Friday, December 15, 2023 3:06PM EST
A basketball coach from Mississauga has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage player.
Peel Regional Police said a 16-year-old girl was playing for a local basketball team between the spring of 2022 and the summer of 2023, and during that time, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her coach.
As a result of an investigation, police arrested the suspect, 35-year-old Richard Chong, earlier this week.
He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Police said Chong worked as a basketball coach for the past 13 years in multiple areas within the Greater Toronto Area and is currently employed as a coach and a volunteer within the Region of Peel.
Investigators said they are concerned that there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.