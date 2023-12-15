A basketball coach from Mississauga has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage player.

Peel Regional Police said a 16-year-old girl was playing for a local basketball team between the spring of 2022 and the summer of 2023, and during that time, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her coach.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested the suspect, 35-year-old Richard Chong, earlier this week.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police said Chong worked as a basketball coach for the past 13 years in multiple areas within the Greater Toronto Area and is currently employed as a coach and a volunteer within the Region of Peel.

Investigators said they are concerned that there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.