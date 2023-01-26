Toronto continues to dig out after a winter storm dropped about 14 cm of snow on the city Wednesday.

“The cleanup so far has been going very well,” Toronto's director of operations and maintenance Vincent Sferrazza told reporters Thursday morning.

He said clearing operations will continue for at least another 24 hours.

“As I said yesterday, it's a multi-day, multi-round event and we will continue throughout the day and into Friday,” Sferrazza said.

He said multiple rounds of plowing took place overnight on expressways arterial roads, and local roads and crews began working on sidewalks Thursday morning.

“We are now going through all the sections for local roads and plowing the front of the driveways,” Sferrazza said.

He said that work will continue throughout the day.

While the cleanup continues, messy conditions on roads across the province led to a number of school bus cancellations Thursday.

School buses have been cancelled for public and Catholic schools in most of the GTA. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB), and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) both said early Thursday that school buses would be cancelled, though schools remain open.

Hamilton public schools are closed today because of the weather, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said, though the city’s Catholic schools remain open.

Environment Canada said early Thursday that the snowfall warning has been lifted for Toronto and areas west of the city, though some roads remain messy and the cleanup effort continues.

Snowfall warnings remain in place however for a number of areas east of the GTA.

Wednesday’s storm caused a headache for commuters, with many collisions reported around the city and dozens of flights cancelled at Pearson International Airport.

The TTC said it continues to see some problems, with Line 3 (Scarborough RT) shut down due to the weather. Shuttle buses are running to replace regular service.

Ontario Provincial Police said early Thursday that they continue to see dozens of collisions on the roads as well.

Standing at the scene of a pileup involving at least six vehicles on the Highway 401 eastbound ramp to Dixie Road in Mississauga, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt urged motorist to drive appropriately to the conditions.

“The roads have been salted and they're mostly wet, but that doesn't mean your stopping distances might not be extended because of slippery conditions. We're still dealing with that and we got problems really all across the GTA,” Schmidt said. “So please give yourself extra distance behind the vehicle in front of you, give yourself extra time. Stay in control, don't panic. No aggressive steering, no aggressive braking. Please be careful out there.

WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS. Please slow down and stay in control. #OnStorm. pic.twitter.com/DfcNQOdvnp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 26, 2023

He said those who don’t need to be out on the roads should consider waiting until road conditions have improved later in the day.

Toronto sat at -4 C early Thursday, feeling more like -9 with the wind chill.

A high of – 1 C is expected in the city today, though it will feel as cold as -10 with the wind chill.