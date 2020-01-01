

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Hospitals across the Greater Toronto Area welcomed the first babies of 2020 early Wednesday morning.

Trillium Health Partners, a hospital system that serves certain areas of the GTA, said that their first baby of the year was delivered just 50 seconds after midnight on New Year’s Day at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.

The little boy weighed in at about eight pounds.

“We are happy to report that baby and mom are healthy and well,” the health agency said in a statement.

Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto welcomed its first bundle of joy at 12:13 a.m. and Lakeridge Health in Oshawa announced their first baby was born at 12:34 a.m.