

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man whose body was found on the shoulder of a highway near Thunder Bay, Ont., is now believed to be a homicide victim.

Investigators found the body on Sunday and initially ruled the man's death as suspicious.

They've identified the man as a 21-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area, but did not share his name.

Police have not released a cause of death.

Provincial police are continuing their investigation.