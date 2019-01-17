GTA man whose body was found along Thunder Bay highway victim of homicide
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:04AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:10AM EST
THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man whose body was found on the shoulder of a highway near Thunder Bay, Ont., is now believed to be a homicide victim.
Investigators found the body on Sunday and initially ruled the man's death as suspicious.
They've identified the man as a 21-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area, but did not share his name.
Police have not released a cause of death.
Provincial police are continuing their investigation.