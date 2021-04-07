A nurse in the Greater Toronto Area has died after contracting COVID-19, the Ontario Registered Practical Nurse Association (WeRPN) says.

The female nurse worked in health care for over 13 years and worked as a member of clinical resource and mental health teams in an acute care setting.

WeRPN told CTV News it has “no knowledge of how she contracted the virus.”

“This RPN was a passionate nurse who was dedicated to always going above and beyond to deliver the best care possible,” WeRPN said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The nurse has not been identified.

It is unknown if she received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The association said she was described by coworkers as “a bright light who left a lasting impression on all those she worked with.”

“Throughout the pandemic, she was a trusted resource and support to both her colleagues and patients,” WeRPN said.

“This RPN’s untimely death is a tragic loss for Ontario’s nursing community and a terrible reminder of the devastating impacts of COVID-19.”

To date, there have been 7,475 virus-related deaths in Ontario.