Many will be heading to Halloween parties across the Greater Toronto Area this weekend but should be aware of numerous road closures that could impact their commute.

Here is a list of road closures and restrictions that will be happening across Toronto and beyond this weekend (Oct 28-30).

Event road closures

• Danforth Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Donlands Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 for the Oxi Day Parade.

• Church Street between the north side of Carlton Street to the south side of Gloucester Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 to 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 for the Halloween on Church event.

Construction closures

Starting this weekend, closures will be in effect for the partial demolition of the Metrolinx bridge over Yonge Street.

Traffic lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks on Yonge Street from Lake Shore Boulevard to Front Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 28 until 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Access to Yonge Street from the westbound Gardiner off-ramp will also be closed.

Northbound and southbound vehicular traffic will be redirected at Lake Shore Boulevard and Front Street, respectively. Local access will be maintained on the west side of Yonge Street, between Lake Shore Boulevard and the south end of the Metrolinx bridge.

This closure is planned for the next six weekends to complete the bridge demolition.

Other construction closures this weekend include:

• Access to Lake Shore Boulevard East via northbound Parliament Street will be closed until 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 for continuing gas main work. One westbound lane will be maintained across the intersection. Northbound and southbound traffic will be redirected at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Front Street East, respectively.

• The Esplanade between Market Street and Church Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 for crane hoist operations.

• Yonge Street between Maitland Street and Alexander Street will be fully closed from 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 to facilitate the assembly and dismantling of a mobile crane and the removal of the tower crane at 480 Yonge Street.

• Rees Street from Bremner Boulevard to Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed to vehicular traffic until 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 for the hoisting of auxiliary equipment by Toronto Hydro.

• Adelaide Street from west of Simcoe Street to Bay Street is reduced to one shared lane and the intersection of University Avenue and Adelaide Street is reduced to one lane in each direction for major construction. There will also be a partial intersection closure on Adelaide Street at Simcoe Street with no through traffic south of Adelaide.

• Beginning the week of October 31, Adelaide Street from Widmer Street to Simcoe Street will be reduced to one shared lane and there will be partial intersection closures at Widmer Street, John Street, and Duncan Street.

QEW RESTRICTIONS & HURONTARIO ST. CLOSURE

There will be traffic restrictions and closures this weekend along the QEW at Hurontario Street for work on the future Hazel McCallion Line.

Starting Oct. 28 at 10 p.m., traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction and diverted off the highway to the Hurontario Street off and on ramps before returning to the QEW.

There will be no access to the QEW on ramps from Hurontario Street and access to the QEW will be detoured to Cawthra Road.

All roadways will reopen on Oct. 31 at 5 a.m.

TTC streetcar track work closures

The following road closures are currently in effect until mid-November to accommodate TTC streetcar track replacement.

• College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue, is reduced to one eastbound lane.

• College Street from St. George Street to University Avenue is reduced to one westbound lane.

• Southbound University Avenue at College Street will be reduced to one lane on Nov. 1.

• The intersection of King Street West and Shaw Street is fully closed.

• Traffic lanes on Queens Park, between Bloor Street West and Queen’s Park Crescent, are reduced to accommodate elevator installation work at Museum Station.

• The Queensway has a reduced number of lanes in both directions, between Parkside Drive and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection. Eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.

• Roncesvalles Avenue is closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue.

• Wellington Street, from Church Street to Yonge Street, is reduced to one westbound lane. Scott Street, north of Wellington Street, is closed to all vehicular traffic.

Metrolinx closures

This weekend, construction-related service changes will impact service on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East and Barrie GO Train lines.

• Lakeshore West trains will run hourly between Union Station and West Harbour GO Station. Connection times between Lakeshore East and West trains will be longer.

• Trains will operate under slightly different schedules on the Lakeshore East line to accommodate the work on the Lakeshore West line.

• Niagara Falls trains and bus routes 12, 15 and 18 will operate under slightly different schedules.

• There will be hourly GO Train service on the Barrie Line between Union and Aurora GO Stations with no trains running between Aurora GO and Allandale Waterfront GO. Buses will replace some of the cancelled train services.

Riders are encouraged to check GO Transit schedules and plan their trips by visiting the GO Transit website.

There are no TTC service disruptions scheduled this weekend.