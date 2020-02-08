

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Teachers unions’ across the province have planned more rotating strikes for the week of Feb. 10, 2020. Here is a look at the GTA school boards that will be impacted:

Monday, Feb. 10:

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says teachers at the Durham District School Board, the Halton District School Board, and early childhood educators at the Durham Catholic District School Board will walk off the job for a one-day strike on Monday.

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

A province-wide strike will be held at public elementary schools across Ontario, impacting all of ETFO’s 83,000 members.

Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Public elementary school teachers at the Toronto District School Board will be off the job on Wednesday along with early childhood educators at the Toronto Catholic District School Board, ETFO confirmed last week.

Thursday, Feb. 13:

Public elementary school teachers at the Peel District School Board and York Region District School Board will walk off the job for a one-day strike.

High school teachers at the Peel District School Board will also be off the job on Thursday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) confirms.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) will be staging a provincewide one-day strike on Thursday.

Friday: