

Web Staff, CP24.com





School buses in a number of areas in the GTA have been cancelled this morning due to strong winds and blowing snow. Here’s a list:

York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board – school bus and taxi services cancelled today. Schools remain open.

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board – Zone 1 transportation cancelled. Schools remain open.

Simcoe County District School Board- all school buses and vans cancelled. SCDSB schools have been closed in the North and West zones. South and Central zone schools remain open.

Peel District School Board – All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open.

Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board– All buses cancelled. St. Andrew, St. Peter and St. Benedict Elementary Schools in Orangeville are closed today. Other schools remain open.

Halton District School Board – Transportation cancelled in all zones.

Halton Catholic District School Board – Student transportation cancelled in all zones. Schools remain open.