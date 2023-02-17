GTA school bus cancellations for Friday February 17
FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
Published Friday, February 17, 2023 5:58AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2023 7:01AM EST
A number of school bus routes around the GTA have been cancelled due to freezing rain this morning. Here’s a list of routes that are cancelled.
DURHAM DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD AND DURHAM CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Buses are cancelled in all zones, according to Durham Student Transportation Services.
SIMCOE COUNTY
All school buses and vans have been cancelled.
TRILLIUM LAKELANDS DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All school vehicles to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes
School vehicles to St. Mary's, St. Dominic, St. Luke's and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled today.