GTA School bus cancellations for January 25, 2024
Snow covered school buses are seen in a lot in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Thursday, January 25, 2024 7:01AM EST
Weather conditions are favourable across most of the GTA this morning, but there are a few scattered school bus cancellations locally and farther out in areas with poor road conditions. Here’s a list.
Peel Region
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board says buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and RF Hall are cancelled today due to road conditions. All schools are open.
Student Transportation of Peel Region says all transportation to R.F. Hall SS is cancelled today due to cancellations in Dufferin County.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board
Due to poor road conditions, transportation to schools is not operating in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka today. Schools remain open