Those getting around the GTA and much of southern Ontario this morning are facing a messy commute as cleanup from the region’s first significant snowfall of the season continues.

A number of collisions have already been reported around the Toronto this morning and drivers are being advised to leave themselves some extra time to get around.

“Have your full head lighting system on, then brush the snow off your entire vehicle, make sure it's clear, you can see all the way around,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 Wednesday morning. “It's still snowing, it's still wet. You're gonna have to slow way down and give yourself lots of distance. It's not that complicated. But obviously we've had a lot of problems already.”

Those problems included a jackknifed tractor trailer which slammed into the concrete barrier on Highway 427, south of Dixon Road near the airport.

Images from the scene showed the concrete barrier smashed into several pieces and Schmidt said a light standard would have to be removed since it had been compromised and could topple down. The cleanup is expected to take several hours.

“It's gonna be a messy day here,” Schmidt said.

Traffic was slow around some of the other major routes early Wednesday.

About 5 to 10 cm of snow blanketed the GTA starting Tuesday morning and the snowfall continued overnight.

The city said Tuesday that salting efforts got underway before the snow began and that crews were “ready to go” to begin snow-clearing operations.

Still, drivers could face slick conditions and officials are urging those using the roads to exercise extra caution.

Environment Canada said Wednesday morning that a Winter Weather Travel Advisory remains in effect, with an additional 2 cm of snowfall possible this morning.

“Snow is expected to taper to scattered flurries later this morning. This snowfall is due to a low pressure system that will continue to track northeast across the region today,” Environment Canada said.

The advisory is in effect for York, Durham, Peel and Halton regions, as well as much of southern Ontario.

The agency said drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the advisory read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Toronto Pearson International Airport said there have been only minor delays as a result of the weather so far.

“Despite the winter weather, operations at Pearson are running smoothly, with only minor delays,” the airport said in a tweet. “However, as always, it’s best to check the status of your flight with your airlines or on our website before heading to the airport”

In Toronto Wednesday morning, the temperature sat at -2 C. A high of 2 C is expected in the city today, but will feel more like -7 with the wind chill overnight.