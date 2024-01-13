While a relatively strong winter storm that brought snow, rain, strong winds and even thunder snow into Ontario last night appears to be over in the GTA, expect a chill to linger in some areas this weekend and into early next week.

CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter says the system “stood as a floodgate to winter’s chill.”

“While [the storm system] only brought about 5 cm of wet snow to Pearson before changing over to rain, this system also stood as a floodgate to winter’s chill. As the low continues to spiral away to the east, bitterly cold air is spilling into southern Ontario for tonight and Sunday will stick around for most of next week.”

According to Environment Canada, a moderately low afternoon temperature of 1 C is in effect for Toronto. However, wind gusts of 40 to 70 km/h are likely to make it feel closer to -9 C at times. There’s also a chance of flurries in the works Saturday night, with 77 per cent humidity.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Toronto Pearson International Airport said that while it expects to see winds of up to 65 km/h, the airport is “getting back on schedule” following the storm.

Today, we're looking at mixed precipitation and continuing heavy winds reaching up to 65 km/h. We're getting back on schedule after yesterday's storm with an on-time departure performance rate of 56%, based on 107 flights this morning! pic.twitter.com/zfINXpRkop — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 13, 2024

Come Sunday, the temperature is forecasted to drop with mainly cloudy skies, a chance of flurries and a high of -6 C.

Next week will hover between -6 C to -9 C. Monday and Tuesday will have considerable drops in temperature, with both days averaging highs of -10 C. Wind chill will make it feel like -18 C at times, despite the otherwise sunny skies.

Thursday will warm to -5 C, with about 1 cm of flurries expected to fall.

Friday will dip again to -8 C, with a wind chill of -15 C. Scattered flurries are expected to accumulate about 1-3 cm of snow throughout the day, with overcast skies.

It will be sunnier on Saturday, but temperatures will remain brisk with a high of -10 C.