GTA transit services are offering free rides on New Year’s Eve. Here's what you need to know
If you’re going out on New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), you can take advantage of free public transit all evening long until the early hours of the New Year.
Here is a list of the GTA transit services offering free rides on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)
The TTC is offering free service on all of its subways, streetcars and buses from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. Jan. 1.
“Customers do not need to tap their PRESTO card, PRESTO Ticket, or pay by cash, TTC ticket or token during this time,” the TTC says on its website.
Here is a list of final train departure times for all of the TTC’s subway lines on New Year’s Eve.
Line 1 – Yonge University
• North from Union Station towards Finch Station: last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.
• Last train arrival at Finch Station: 3:02 a.m.
• North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station (VMC): last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.
• Last train arrival at VMC Station: 3:10 a.m.
• South from Finch Station towards Union Station: last train leaves at 2 a.m.
• South from VMC Station towards Union Station: last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.
Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth
• East from Kipling Station: last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.
• Last train arrival at Kipling Station: 3:05 a.m.
• East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station: last train leaves at 2:40 a.m.
• West from Kennedy Station: last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.
• Last train arrival at Kennedy Station: 3:02 a.m.
Line 3 – Scarborough
• East from Kennedy Station: last train leaves at 3:04 a.m.
• Last train arrival at Scarborough Centre Station: 3:13 a.m.
• West from McCowan Station: last train leaves at 2:51 a.m.
Line 4 – Sheppard
• East from Sheppard-Yonge Station: last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.
• Last train arrival at Don Mills Station: 3:05 a.m.
• West from Don Mills Station: last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.
GO Transit & UP Express
All GO Transit and UP Express service is free for everyone beginning at 7 p.m. on December 31.
Free rides are in effect until 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, however UP Express service ends before midnight.
“Just board the bus or train! No ticket or PRESTO payment is required on the GO and UP networks,” GO Transit says on their website.
“Encourage your friends and family to ride with us, too, so everyone can GO and show UP safely into 2023.”
York Region Transit (YRT)
All YRT bus trips will be free for everyone after 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
YRT will also be extending service on select routes.
Viva blue, purple/purple A, orange, yellow and routes 1, 4, 16 and 20 will all be extended Saturday night.
Brampton Transit
Brampton Transit will also be offering free rides on all vehicles on New Year’s Eve, starting at 7 p.m., until end of service.
Durham Region Transit
Durham Region Transit is offering free rides from 7 p.m. onwards until the early hours of Sunday.
“Enjoy fare-free travel for scheduled and On Demand service across Durham Region from Dec. 31 at 7 p.m., until Jan 1, 2023, at 4 a.m.,” the transit service said in a tweet.
MiWay (Mississauga Transit)
MiWay is also offering free service on all bus routes starting at 7 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.
There will also be extended late night service on certain routes starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday.