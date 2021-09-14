The GTA and much of southern Ontario are currently under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings and areas north of the city are being advised of possible tornadoes as a cold front brings turbulent whether through the region.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto Tuesday evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are also in effect for the rest of the GTA, including Peel, York and Durham regions.

Scattered tornado watches and warnings are currently in effect for a number of areas north of the GTA, including Barrie and cottage country.

The watches include Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Parry Sound, Algonquin, Grey-Bruce and a number of other areas.

“A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move eastward across the regions this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms will likely contain tornadoes,” Environment Canada said in an advisory issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to the advisory, the storms could also bring ping pong ball-sized hail, wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour and heavy downpours.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for other parts of the province from Caledon to Windsor.

The advisory urged people to take cover immediately if threatening weather does approach.

In the event of a tornado, the agency recommends that people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris,” the agency said.

Hydro One advised its customers to keep an eye out for possible outages, stay away from fallen power lines and to check its website for restoration times should people lose power.

The storms are expected to move out of the region by Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.