

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and the GTA is under a severe thunderstorm warning amid periods of high winds, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada says that a low pressure system will arrive in the region sometime this afternoon, bringing sustained southwest winds of 70 to 80 km/h with it.

The weather agency says that a few wind gusts approaching 110 km/h are also possible.

The warning covers all of the GTA and Hamilton, Barrie and the Kawarthas.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the agency says.

Toronto police said that construction cranes were left in a neutral "unlocked" position, allowing them to spin in circles as a way to deal with increased winds.

The OPP said winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour were recorded on the Burlington Skyway.

In Mississauga, wind knocked a tree onto the front of a school bus in the Sayers and Clarkson roads area at about 3:27 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said 72 kids aged seven to ten were on board at the time of the incident.

No children were injured.

Environment Canada says that winds will “diminish quickly” later tonight as a high pressure ridge moves in.

A high of 24 C is called for in Toronto today with showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.