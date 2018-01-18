Guelph man, 44, charged for bringing meth to court
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 12:02PM EST
GUELPH, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man is facing a drug charge after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to court.
They say officers providing security at a courthouse in Guelph, Ont., on Wednesday allegedly found the meth during a search.
A 44-year-old Guelph man is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
An Ontario Provincial Police spokesman says the man is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27, "hopefully without meth."