Guelph man charged in Christmas Day theft of car with toddler inside
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to send any information about the suspect, seen here in a recent handout image from a surveillance camera. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 3:25PM EST
FERGUS, Ont. -- Police in southwestern Ontario say a toddler has been found safe after a car was stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day.
Ontario Provincial Police say a man and his accomplice stole a car that was left unlocked and running as a woman went into a store in Fergus, Ont., on the evening of Christmas Day.
They say the man was able to get into the car and fled after witnesses tried to stop him.
The car was found shortly after, abandoned at the side of a highway with the child still in the vehicle, unharmed.
Police are investigating the incident and are asking anybody with information about the suspects to contact police