

The Canadian Press





Two brothers from Guelph are facing charges after police allege one falsely claimed to be a lawyer to help the other avoid an impaired driving charge.

Guelph police say they were asking a suspected impaired driver over the weekend to provide a breath sample when a second man claiming to be both the man's brother and lawyer advised him not to provide it.

Police say the driver was arrested and a breath sample showed he had over the legal limit of alcohol in his system, while the other brother's claims of being a lawyer were found to be false.

Both are set to appear in court this month on charges including impaired driving, obstructing police and counselling to commit an indictable offence.