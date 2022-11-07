Guelph man pretended to be lawyer to try help brother avoid impaired driving charge
The Canadian Press
Two brothers from Guelph are facing charges after police allege one falsely claimed to be a lawyer to help the other avoid an impaired driving charge.
Guelph police say they were asking a suspected impaired driver over the weekend to provide a breath sample when a second man claiming to be both the man's brother and lawyer advised him not to provide it.
Police say the driver was arrested and a breath sample showed he had over the legal limit of alcohol in his system, while the other brother's claims of being a lawyer were found to be false.
Both are set to appear in court this month on charges including impaired driving, obstructing police and counselling to commit an indictable offence.