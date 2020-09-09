The Toronto Police Service's gun and gang task force will be providing an update this morning on an ongoing investigation into shootings in the city's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Staff Supt. Peter Code, along with senior members of the organized crime unit, will be discussing recent arrests that have been made in connection with shootings and gun and drug seizures.

Police are also expected to address the service's response to gun violence in the city this summer.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.