

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they seized a gun from a man suspect of impaired driving after a single-car crash in Etobicoke’s Rexdale area early Saturday morning.

Toronto police say that at 3:27 a.m., they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Witnesses reported the driver walking away from a mangled car that had sped through a grassy area near Rexdale Boulevard and came to rest on Islington.

Police, fire and ambulance arrived treated the man for minor injuries at the scene.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle.

The driver was charged with impaired driving and possession of a firearm.