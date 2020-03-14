Gun found in car of alleged impaired driver in Rexdale: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 6:42AM EDT
Toronto police say they seized a gun from a man suspect of impaired driving after a single-car crash in Etobicoke’s Rexdale area early Saturday morning.
Toronto police say that at 3:27 a.m., they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Witnesses reported the driver walking away from a mangled car that had sped through a grassy area near Rexdale Boulevard and came to rest on Islington.
Police, fire and ambulance arrived treated the man for minor injuries at the scene.
A gun was recovered from the vehicle.
The driver was charged with impaired driving and possession of a firearm.