

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim is being rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Mount Olive area.

Gunfire rang out on Mount Olive Drive near Kipling Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area and a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Toronto police said.

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

There is no suspect information so far.

Kipling Avenue is closed at Mount Olive Drive as police investigate the shooting.