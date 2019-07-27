

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Police say that a driver was lucky to escape injury after a gunman opened fire on him from a moving vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say that the driver was travelling in the Lawrence Avenue and Bathurst Street area just before 1 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside him.

They say that an occupant in that vehicle then opened fire.

The driver sped away and headed toward his home nearby, police say, however the suspect vehicle continued to pursue him.

Several more shots were then fired at the driver’s vehicle after he pulled into his driveway, police say.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene

“Some of the bullets did strike the car but fortunately nobody was injured in this,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene. “At this point in time we are just trying to figure out what occurred. We are doing a canvas right now to try to find any witnesses and see if there is any video that might capture what happened.”

Gotell said that a vehicle that was operating as an Uber was struck by an errant bullet at the initial shooting scene, though he said that its occupants were also unharmed.

No descriptions of the suspects or the suspect vehicle has been released so far.

“The victims vehicle is being examined right now, we are trying to determine whether there is any evidence there,.We have also recovered evidence at the first scene where the gun was discharged,” Gotell said.