York Regional Police say they will be providing an update Wednesday on a joint forces investigation that has resulted in hundreds of charges being laid and led to the seizure of illegal guns and drugs.

Police will be providing more information on the 14-month investigation, dubbed Project Lookout, at a news conference this morning.

Police said the investigation involved police services in the regions of York, Peel, and Toronto, along with officers with Ontario Provincial Police. Members of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) were also part of the probe, police said in a news release issued this week.

The update is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at York Regional Police headquarters and will be streamed live on CP24.com.