Guns and gangs unit searching for suspects after shots fired in North York
Police are investigating after shots were fired in North York late Tuesday night. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:26AM EST
Members of the Toronto Police Service’s guns and gangs unit are searching for suspects after shots were fired in North York late Tuesday night.
Shots rang out at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, bullet holes were spotted in a vehicle.
No injuries were reported.