Toronto police are looking for three suspects after a Porsche SUV was taken from a home in Etobicoke’s Eringate area during a violent encounter where a suspect fired gunshots in full view of a home surveillance camera.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the Renforth Drive and Elmbrook Crescent area at 1:45 a.m. on March 10.

They allege that two armed men entered the home by force.

There was an encounter with an occupant of the home and one of the armed suspects fled on foot after being chased.

Surveillance camera footage released Thursday shows the suspect running through the home’s driveway, drawing a handgun, and firing three shots.

The victim of the robbery was not injured by the gunshots.

A second armed suspect then fled the home and allegedly stole a Porsche Cayenne SUV out of the driveway.

Investigators say a third suspect, a woman, was in the home at the time the home invasion began.

“Investigators believe she facilitated the robbery,” police said Thursday.

Police issued images of the suspects and video footage of the incident.

The suspect with the handgun was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and some sort of face covering during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350.