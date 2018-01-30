

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid against a gymnastic coach after a 15-year-old girl told police in Peel region she was sexually assaulted.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said investigators were contacted earlier this year by the teen who alleged she had been sexually assaulted over a four-year period.

On Friday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect identified as Scott McFarlane. He turned himself into police on Monday.

McFarlane has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring under 16 years old, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, and indecent exposure to a person under 16.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police said McFarlane worked as a gymnastics coach in Peel Region, Oakville, Ottawa, and western Canada but has been suspended by Gymnastics Ontario.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police’s special victims unit.

Gymnastics Canada released a statement Tuesday, confirming that McFarlane has been “suspended indefinitely” in light of the allegations.

“Gymnastics Canada has a zero tolerance policy for any type of behaviour that puts the safety and well-being of our participants at risk,” Richard Crépin, chair of the board of directors at Gymnastics Canada, said in a written statement released Tuesday.

“More than words though, it’s actions that count. Our top priority is building a safe environment for our participants by enhancing the policies and mechanisms we have in place so that our athletes and coaches are safe and secure and so parents feel confident that their children are safe. Our hearts go out to the victim in this case, and we want her, and the rest of our community to know that we will not rest until this type of behaviour no longer finds a home in the sport of gymnastics.”