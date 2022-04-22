Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70.

The Quebecer was a Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups, and he is the team's all-time scoring leader.

Lafleur spent 14 seasons with the Habs and was the first player to score 50 goals and 100 points in six straight seasons.

He retired in 1984 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

Lafleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in Sept. 2019.

