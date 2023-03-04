Much of southern Ontario is digging out after a significant winter storm dropped up to 30 centimetres worth of snow in under 16 hours.

“In the last 10 days, we have had almost a half a winter's worth of snow,” Dave Phillips, Senior Climatologist for Environment Canada, told CP24.

“Since Feb. 22 we've had about 50 centimeters of snow. We still haven't finished counting this one, but it really has been a blanket of snow in the last week and a half.”

The storm struck around 6 p.m. on Friday night, causing power outages as well as thunder and lightening across much of the province.

The lightshow—an unusual event called ‘thundersnow’—occurs when an air mass becomes so unstable that it turns violent. It is most common in the Great Lakes region, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, but tends to be rare.

Phillips added that milder temperatures with high moisture likely contributed to the weather event.

“It's a good old fashioned thunderstorm and you often, because of the atmospheric conditions, get more snow from that kind of event then just from a storm that might move through southern Ontario.”

The flurries finally tapered off mid-Saturday morning. Crews in Toronto are still ploughing the roadways, with officials saying some service requests for snow clean-up have been temporarily suspended online.

“Please call 311 if your request is urgent,” officials said on social media.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro says they are responding to reports of some downed wires and localized power outages.

“We are not able to provide ETRs at this moment, but please know our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible.”

Hundreds of flights departing and arriving into Toronto Pearson International Airport have been cancelled as a result of the storm.

Lingering effects from yesterday’s winter storm might still affect your flight. Don’t forget to check your flight status before you leave for the airport. Drive safe. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) March 4, 2023

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, just under 460 scheduled departures, or about 19 per cent of flights leaving the airport, have been cancelled.

Another 24 per cent of flights coming into the airport have also been cancelled.

Officials said the conditions at the airport are improving but the snow is heavy and high winds are making snow clearing difficult.

“The proactive steps taken by airlines to cancel or delay flights was helpful and we’re working to support them as they get back on schedule,” officials said in a statement.

“Passengers should be aware that further delays and cancellations are possible as we all work through the impacts of this major winter storm.”

Officials also said that staffing has been impacted, and that passengers may experience delays and longer than usual lines.

“We expect the situation to continually improve throughout the day.”

Just over 18 centimetres of snow fell on Toronto on Friday, according to Environment Canada, however some areas north of the city were struck by anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres.

Frank Seglenieks, the weather station coordinator at the University of Waterloo, said that London and north of Toronto were the most hard hit.

“It seems to maybe have gotten on the high end of that 30 (centimetres), maybe even a little over the 30,” Seglenieks told CP24.

“Once you get over 20 centimeters, that's going to take a lot of shoveling to get out and a lot of time to get your car out. So if you have to get anywhere this morning, make sure you factor in, let's say half an hour, to get your car totally brushed off getting out to the driveway and getting out to a road that is actually plowed.”

The TTC says there is no subway service between Kennedy and McCowan stations on Line 3 due to the weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running.